Batliboi Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.12 crore, up 5.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.12 crore in June 2019 up 5.2% from Rs. 25.78 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2019 up 1.34% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2019 up 145.83% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2018.

Batliboi shares closed at 13.58 on July 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and -24.13% over the last 12 months.