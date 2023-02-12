 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Batliboi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.26 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.26 crore in December 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 38.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 up 920.4% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2022 up 194.87% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

Batliboi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.26 50.92 38.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.26 50.92 38.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.72 16.96 15.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.67 15.14 10.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.60 -0.31 -2.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.65 6.15 5.27
Depreciation 0.83 0.81 0.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.02 9.08 7.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.77 3.08 0.99
Other Income 1.14 0.89 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.92 3.97 1.21
Interest 1.31 1.15 1.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.61 2.82 -0.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.61 2.82 -0.59
Tax -1.03 1.02 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.64 1.80 -0.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.64 1.80 -0.57
Equity Share Capital 14.36 14.36 14.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 0.63 -0.20
Diluted EPS 1.62 0.63 -0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 0.63 -0.20
Diluted EPS 1.62 0.63 -0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited