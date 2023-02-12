Batliboi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.26 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.26 crore in December 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 38.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 up 920.4% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2022 up 194.87% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.