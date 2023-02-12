English
    Batliboi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.26 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.26 crore in December 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 38.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 up 920.4% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2022 up 194.87% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

    Batliboi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.2650.9238.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.2650.9238.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.7216.9615.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.6715.1410.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.60-0.31-2.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.656.155.27
    Depreciation0.830.810.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.029.087.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.773.080.99
    Other Income1.140.890.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.923.971.21
    Interest1.311.151.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.612.82-0.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.612.82-0.59
    Tax-1.031.02-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.641.80-0.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.641.80-0.57
    Equity Share Capital14.3614.3614.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.620.63-0.20
    Diluted EPS1.620.63-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.620.63-0.20
    Diluted EPS1.620.63-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited