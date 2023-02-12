Batliboi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.26 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.26 crore in December 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 38.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 up 920.4% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2022 up 194.87% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

Read More

Batliboi shares closed at 62.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 67.12% returns over the last 6 months and 32.06% over the last 12 months.