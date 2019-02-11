Batliboi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore, up 35.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore in December 2018 up 35.19% from Rs. 26.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018 up 46.97% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018 up 96.72% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2017.

Batliboi shares closed at 13.59 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.44% returns over the last 6 months and -61.39% over the last 12 months.