Batliboi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore, up 35.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.79 crore in December 2018 up 35.19% from Rs. 26.47 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018 up 46.97% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018 up 96.72% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2017.
Batliboi shares closed at 13.59 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.44% returns over the last 6 months and -61.39% over the last 12 months.
|Batliboi
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.79
|25.24
|26.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.79
|25.24
|26.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.02
|10.46
|10.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.36
|3.33
|3.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.39
|0.70
|0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.45
|Employees Cost
|6.26
|6.28
|5.65
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.74
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.20
|6.57
|5.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-2.83
|-0.91
|Other Income
|0.64
|1.16
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|-1.67
|-0.17
|Interest
|1.44
|1.25
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.00
|-2.92
|-2.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.00
|-2.92
|-2.01
|Tax
|-0.26
|-0.76
|-0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|-2.16
|-1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|-2.16
|-1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|14.36
|14.36
|14.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.73
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.73
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.73
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.73
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited