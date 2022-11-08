Batliboi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.31 crore, up 52.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.31 crore in September 2022 up 52.77% from Rs. 43.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2022 up 155.21% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in September 2022 up 1528.21% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2021.

Batliboi shares closed at 39.40 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.96% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.