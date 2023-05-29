Batliboi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.58 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.58 crore in March 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 55.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2023 up 257.59% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2023 up 4.07% from Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2022.

Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.

Batliboi shares closed at 89.64 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.44% returns over the last 6 months and 156.48% over the last 12 months.