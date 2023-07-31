English
    Batliboi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.34 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.34 crore in June 2023 up 23.36% from Rs. 51.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2023 up 282.32% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2023 up 942.86% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

    Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    Batliboi shares closed at 74.09 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.25% returns over the last 6 months and 94.97% over the last 12 months.

    Batliboi
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.3466.5851.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.3466.5851.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.7329.0725.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.9611.1814.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.57-0.03-6.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0611.879.91
    Depreciation1.051.240.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7012.309.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.420.95-1.03
    Other Income0.912.420.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.333.36-0.52
    Interest1.251.001.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.082.37-2.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.082.37-2.02
    Tax0.140.41-0.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.941.96-1.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.941.96-1.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.941.96-1.07
    Equity Share Capital14.4814.4414.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.68-0.37
    Diluted EPS0.660.67-0.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.68-0.37
    Diluted EPS0.660.67-0.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023

