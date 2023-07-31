Batliboi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.34 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.34 crore in June 2023 up 23.36% from Rs. 51.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2023 up 282.32% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2023 up 942.86% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

Batliboi shares closed at 74.09 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.25% returns over the last 6 months and 94.97% over the last 12 months.