Batliboi Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 50.25 crore, down 13.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.25 crore in June 2019 down 13.74% from Rs. 58.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2019 down 44.7% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2019 down 27.55% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2018.

Batliboi shares closed at 13.58 on July 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and -24.13% over the last 12 months.