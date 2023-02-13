 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Batliboi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore, up 19.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:

Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore in December 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 58.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2022 up 576.7% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 up 118.54% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2021.

Batliboi
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 69.60 66.31 58.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 69.60 66.31 58.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.09 23.12 20.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.67 15.14 10.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.37 1.92 4.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.02 10.61 10.08
Depreciation 1.00 0.99 0.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.53 10.58 8.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.93 3.94 3.51
Other Income 0.96 0.63 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.90 4.58 3.59
Interest 1.47 1.25 1.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.43 3.33 1.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.43 3.33 1.66
Tax -0.17 1.26 0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.60 2.06 1.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.60 2.06 1.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.60 2.06 1.12
Equity Share Capital 14.36 14.36 14.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 0.72 0.39
Diluted EPS 2.65 0.72 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 0.72 0.39
Diluted EPS 2.65 0.72 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited