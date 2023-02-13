Batliboi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore, up 19.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore in December 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 58.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2022 up 576.7% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 up 118.54% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2021.