    Batliboi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore, up 19.08% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore in December 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 58.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2022 up 576.7% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 up 118.54% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2021.

    Batliboi
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.6066.3158.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.6066.3158.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.0923.1220.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.6715.1410.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.371.924.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.0210.6110.08
    Depreciation1.000.990.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5310.588.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.933.943.51
    Other Income0.960.630.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.904.583.59
    Interest1.471.251.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.433.331.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.433.331.66
    Tax-0.171.260.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.602.061.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.602.061.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.602.061.12
    Equity Share Capital14.3614.3614.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.650.720.39
    Diluted EPS2.650.720.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.650.720.39
    Diluted EPS2.650.720.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
