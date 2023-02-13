Batliboi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore, up 19.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.60 crore in December 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 58.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2022 up 576.7% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 up 118.54% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2021.

Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

Batliboi shares closed at 63.50 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.16% returns over the last 6 months and 35.25% over the last 12 months.