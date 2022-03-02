English
    Batliboi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore, up 53.5% Y-o-Y

    March 02, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore in December 2021 up 53.5% from Rs. 38.08 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021 up 45.28% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2021 up 10.76% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2020.

    Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

    Batliboi shares closed at 41.10 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.93% returns over the last 6 months and 225.93% over the last 12 months.

    Batliboi
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.4543.4138.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.4543.4138.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.7422.2616.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.8710.224.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.17-3.750.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.088.627.63
    Depreciation0.940.861.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.137.416.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.51-2.211.69
    Other Income0.080.971.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.59-1.253.06
    Interest1.931.912.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.66-3.160.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.66-3.160.79
    Tax0.530.580.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.12-3.740.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.12-3.740.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.12-3.740.77
    Equity Share Capital14.3614.3614.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.39-1.300.27
    Diluted EPS0.39-1.300.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.39-1.300.27
    Diluted EPS0.39-1.300.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 2, 2022 11:00 am

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.