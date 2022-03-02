Batliboi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore, up 53.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.45 crore in December 2021 up 53.5% from Rs. 38.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021 up 45.28% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2021 up 10.76% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2020.

Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

Batliboi shares closed at 41.10 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.93% returns over the last 6 months and 225.93% over the last 12 months.