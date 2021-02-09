Batliboi Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.08 crore, down 25.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.08 crore in December 2020 down 25.39% from Rs. 51.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020 up 338.07% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2020 up 19.24% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2019.

Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Batliboi shares closed at 14.33 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 81.16% returns over the last 6 months and 43.30% over the last 12 months.