you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bata Q2 profit jumps 30% to Rs 55.6 cr, operating income grows 36%

Bata said revenue during the quarter increased 14.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 673 crore on the back of successful new brand campaign 'Be Surprised'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Footwear retailer Bata India has reported a healthy 30 percent on year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 55.6 crore, driven by strong topline and operating income.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 42.9 crore.

Revenue during the quarter increased 14.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 673 crore on the back of successful new brand campaign 'Be Surprised', the company said.

The company further said keeping up with its commitment to provide a world class shopping experience, it continued the launch of its international 'Red Angela' stores in multiple cities across India.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 35.5 percent to Rs 87.3 crore and margin expanded 200 bps to 13 percent compared to year-ago.

Numbers beat analyst expectations. A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had expected profit at Rs 53.7 crore on revenue of Rs 651 crore for the quarter.

At 15:15 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,000.90, down Rs 13.30, or 1.31 percent.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #Bata India #Results

