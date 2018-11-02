App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bata Q2 net profit rises 29.77% to Rs 55.66 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Footwear major Bata India today reported a 29.77 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 55.66 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its total income stood at Rs 687.96 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 601.72 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Bata said in a BSE filing.

"We have built up growth momentum in second quarter with portfolio refresh across categories, and we hope to continue it as we get into the peak festival season. Our strategy of using youth icons to push our key categories has yielded positive results," said Sandeep Kataria, chief executive officer, Bata India.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #Bata India #BSE #earnings #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.