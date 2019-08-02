Bata Q1 profit up 22.5% to Rs 100.97 cr

Footwear major Bata India Ltd on August 2 reported a 22.52 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 100.97 crore for the first quarter ended June, 2019.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 82.41 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 882.75 crore, up 10.62 per cent from Rs 798 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Bata's total expenses rose 9.03 per cent to Rs 743.81 crore from Rs 682.15 crore last year.

"Bata India has had a good start to the year with 11 per cent increase in the turnover and 22 per cent in profit before tax over the last year," the company's CEO Sandeep Kataria said.