Bata India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 673.07 crore, up 14.68% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 673.07 crore in September 2018 up 14.68% from Rs. 586.90 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.66 crore in September 2018 up 29.77% from Rs. 42.89 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.23 crore in September 2018 up 28.95% from Rs. 79.28 crore in September 2017.

Bata India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.34 in September 2017.

Bata India shares closed at 1,015.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 30.53% returns over the last 6 months and 24.88% over the last 12 months.