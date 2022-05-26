 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bata India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 665.25 crore, up 12.77% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bata India are:

Net Sales at Rs 665.25 crore in March 2022 up 12.77% from Rs. 589.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.80 crore in March 2022 up 113.32% from Rs. 29.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.70 crore in March 2022 up 42.89% from Rs. 126.46 crore in March 2021.

Bata India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2021.

Bata India shares closed at 1,746.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.27% returns over the last 6 months and 14.13% over the last 12 months.

Bata India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 665.25 841.30 589.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 665.25 841.30 589.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 70.00 74.14 14.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 385.63 292.50 239.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -173.47 31.57 23.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 95.22 104.96 91.33
Depreciation 71.75 61.55 61.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 125.89 169.51 109.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.23 107.08 50.01
Other Income 18.72 13.54 14.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.95 120.61 64.49
Interest 24.54 23.34 24.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.41 97.28 40.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.41 97.28 40.33
Tax 21.61 24.92 10.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.80 72.36 29.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.80 72.36 29.44
Equity Share Capital 64.26 64.26 64.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.89 5.63 2.29
Diluted EPS 4.89 5.63 2.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.89 5.63 2.29
Diluted EPS 4.89 5.63 2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 10:22 am
