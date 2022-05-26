Bata India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 665.25 crore, up 12.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 665.25 crore in March 2022 up 12.77% from Rs. 589.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.80 crore in March 2022 up 113.32% from Rs. 29.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.70 crore in March 2022 up 42.89% from Rs. 126.46 crore in March 2021.

Bata India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2021.

Bata India shares closed at 1,746.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.27% returns over the last 6 months and 14.13% over the last 12 months.