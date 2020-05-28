Bata India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 619.70 crore, down 8.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 619.70 crore in March 2020 down 8.79% from Rs. 679.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.61 crore in March 2020 down 57.4% from Rs. 88.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.93 crore in March 2020 up 27.36% from Rs. 122.43 crore in March 2019.

Bata India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.87 in March 2019.

Bata India shares closed at 1,320.85 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.51% returns over the last 6 months and -1.29% over the last 12 months.