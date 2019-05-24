Bata India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 679.39 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 679.39 crore in March 2019 up 7.45% from Rs. 632.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.27 crore in March 2019 up 69.47% from Rs. 52.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.43 crore in March 2019 up 27.5% from Rs. 96.02 crore in March 2018.

Bata India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.05 in March 2018.

Bata India shares closed at 1,365.50 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 40.56% returns over the last 6 months and 79.77% over the last 12 months.