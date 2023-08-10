English
    Bata India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 958.15 crore, up 1.6% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bata India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 958.15 crore in June 2023 up 1.6% from Rs. 943.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.84 crore in June 2023 down 9.63% from Rs. 119.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.57 crore in June 2023 down 0.13% from Rs. 253.91 crore in June 2022.

    Bata India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.29 in June 2022.

    Bata India shares closed at 1,700.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.20% returns over the last 6 months and -9.75% over the last 12 months.

    Bata India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations958.15778.59943.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations958.15778.59943.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.2464.6882.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods332.11320.57360.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.21-61.42-33.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.78103.94104.82
    Depreciation80.9676.4769.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses179.45171.58184.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.39102.78175.31
    Other Income13.2212.619.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.61115.39184.58
    Interest28.1427.2124.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax144.4888.18159.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax144.4888.18159.67
    Tax36.6322.6340.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities107.8465.56119.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.8465.56119.34
    Equity Share Capital64.2664.2664.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.395.109.29
    Diluted EPS8.395.109.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.395.109.29
    Diluted EPS8.395.109.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

