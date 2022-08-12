 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bata India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 943.02 crore, up 253.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bata India are:

Net Sales at Rs 943.02 crore in June 2022 up 253.13% from Rs. 267.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.34 crore in June 2022 up 267.33% from Rs. 71.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.91 crore in June 2022 up 1263.12% from Rs. 21.83 crore in June 2021.

Bata India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2021.

Bata India shares closed at 1,914.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and 13.00% over the last 12 months.

Bata India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 943.02 665.25 267.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 943.02 665.25 267.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.17 70.00 33.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 360.40 385.63 155.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.44 -173.47 -71.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.82 95.22 88.82
Depreciation 69.33 71.75 50.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 184.42 125.89 95.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.31 90.23 -84.08
Other Income 9.27 18.72 12.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.58 108.95 -71.90
Interest 24.90 24.54 22.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 159.67 84.41 -94.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 159.67 84.41 -94.89
Tax 40.33 21.61 -23.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 119.34 62.80 -71.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 119.34 62.80 -71.32
Equity Share Capital 64.26 64.26 64.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.29 4.89 -5.55
Diluted EPS 9.29 4.89 -5.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.29 4.89 -5.55
Diluted EPS 9.29 4.89 -5.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

