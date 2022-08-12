Bata India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 943.02 crore, up 253.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 943.02 crore in June 2022 up 253.13% from Rs. 267.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.34 crore in June 2022 up 267.33% from Rs. 71.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.91 crore in June 2022 up 1263.12% from Rs. 21.83 crore in June 2021.

Bata India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2021.

Bata India shares closed at 1,914.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and 13.00% over the last 12 months.