Bata India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 267.05 crore, up 98.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.05 crore in June 2021 up 98.13% from Rs. 134.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.32 crore in June 2021 up 29.47% from Rs. 101.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.83 crore in June 2021 up 35.96% from Rs. 34.09 crore in June 2020.

Bata India shares closed at 1,666.10 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.79% returns over the last 6 months and 35.48% over the last 12 months.