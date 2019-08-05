Bata India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 882.14 crore, up 10.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 882.14 crore in June 2019 up 10.64% from Rs. 797.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.73 crore in June 2019 up 22.02% from Rs. 82.55 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.90 crore in June 2019 up 80.75% from Rs. 143.79 crore in June 2018.

Bata India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.84 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.42 in June 2018.

Bata India shares closed at 1,310.25 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and 40.46% over the last 12 months.