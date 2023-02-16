Bata India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 900.21 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 900.21 crore in December 2022 up 7% from Rs. 841.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.31 crore in December 2022 up 15.14% from Rs. 72.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.79 crore in December 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 182.16 crore in December 2021.