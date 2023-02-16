 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bata India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 900.21 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bata India are:

Net Sales at Rs 900.21 crore in December 2022 up 7% from Rs. 841.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.31 crore in December 2022 up 15.14% from Rs. 72.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.79 crore in December 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 182.16 crore in December 2021.

Bata India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 900.21 829.76 841.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 900.21 829.76 841.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.04 74.72 74.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 202.24 404.89 292.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 164.64 -106.08 31.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 102.89 107.05 104.96
Depreciation 75.38 73.57 61.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 184.11 188.27 169.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.91 87.34 107.08
Other Income 7.51 7.97 13.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.41 95.31 120.61
Interest 28.58 27.17 23.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.83 68.14 97.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 109.83 68.14 97.28
Tax 26.52 17.03 24.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.31 51.11 72.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.31 51.11 72.36
Equity Share Capital 64.26 64.26 64.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.47 3.98 5.63
Diluted EPS 6.47 3.98 5.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.47 3.98 5.63
Diluted EPS 6.47 3.98 5.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited