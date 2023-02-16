English
    Bata India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 900.21 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bata India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 900.21 crore in December 2022 up 7% from Rs. 841.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.31 crore in December 2022 up 15.14% from Rs. 72.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.79 crore in December 2022 up 17.36% from Rs. 182.16 crore in December 2021.

    Bata India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.63 in December 2021.

    Bata India shares closed at 1,475.95 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.26% returns over the last 6 months and -21.71% over the last 12 months.

    Bata India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations900.21829.76841.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations900.21829.76841.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.0474.7274.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods202.24404.89292.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks164.64-106.0831.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost102.89107.05104.96
    Depreciation75.3873.5761.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184.11188.27169.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.9187.34107.08
    Other Income7.517.9713.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.4195.31120.61
    Interest28.5827.1723.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax109.8368.1497.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax109.8368.1497.28
    Tax26.5217.0324.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.3151.1172.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.3151.1172.36
    Equity Share Capital64.2664.2664.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.473.985.63
    Diluted EPS6.473.985.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.473.985.63
    Diluted EPS6.473.985.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:22 am