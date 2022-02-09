Bata India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 841.30 crore, up 36.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 841.30 crore in December 2021 up 36.86% from Rs. 614.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.36 crore in December 2021 up 180.49% from Rs. 25.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.16 crore in December 2021 up 39.76% from Rs. 130.34 crore in December 2020.

Bata India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2020.

Bata India shares closed at 1,885.45 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.51% returns over the last 6 months and 18.38% over the last 12 months.