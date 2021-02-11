Bata India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 614.74 crore, down 25.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 614.74 crore in December 2020 down 25.9% from Rs. 829.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.80 crore in December 2020 down 77.99% from Rs. 117.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.34 crore in December 2020 down 53.39% from Rs. 279.65 crore in December 2019.

Bata India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.12 in December 2019.

Bata India shares closed at 1,569.50 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.02% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.