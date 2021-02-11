MARKET NEWS

Bata India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 614.74 crore, down 25.9% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bata India are:

Net Sales at Rs 614.74 crore in December 2020 down 25.9% from Rs. 829.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.80 crore in December 2020 down 77.99% from Rs. 117.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.34 crore in December 2020 down 53.39% from Rs. 279.65 crore in December 2019.

Bata India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.12 in December 2019.

Bata India shares closed at 1,569.50 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.02% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.

Bata India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations614.74367.87829.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations614.74367.87829.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials67.4627.8949.33
Purchase of Traded Goods82.35109.07173.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks148.1945.51103.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost81.0882.6597.47
Depreciation65.2364.4676.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses118.5284.60143.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.90-46.30186.14
Other Income13.2114.3317.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.11-31.97203.20
Interest25.0226.5428.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.10-58.51174.70
Exceptional Items-4.61----
P/L Before Tax35.49-58.51174.70
Tax9.69-14.1257.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.80-44.39117.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.80-44.39117.20
Equity Share Capital64.2664.2664.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.01-3.459.12
Diluted EPS2.01-3.459.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.01-3.459.12
Diluted EPS2.01-3.459.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bata India #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 10:44 am

