Bata India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 778.70 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 778.70 crore in December 2018 up 15.53% from Rs. 674.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.18 crore in December 2018 up 51.35% from Rs. 68.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.37 crore in December 2018 up 45.14% from Rs. 122.21 crore in December 2017.

Bata India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.30 in December 2017.

Bata India shares closed at 1,015.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.42% returns over the last 6 months and 42.11% over the last 12 months.