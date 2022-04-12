 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bata India Q4 PAT seen up 46.9% YoY to Rs. 43.2 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 12, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 23.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 729.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Bata India to report net profit at Rs. 43.2 crore up 46.9% year-on-year (down 40.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 19.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 135.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

