Bata India Q4 PAT may dip 16.7% YoY to Rs. 31.4 cr: ICICI Direct

Bata India | Representative India

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Bata India to report net profit at Rs. 31.4 crore down 16.7% year-on-year (up 21.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 613.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 120.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More