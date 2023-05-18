English
    Bata India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 778.59 crore, up 17.04% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bata India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 778.59 crore in March 2023 up 17.04% from Rs. 665.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.62 crore in March 2023 up 4.23% from Rs. 62.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.00 crore in March 2023 up 6.14% from Rs. 180.89 crore in March 2022.

    Bata India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.90 in March 2022.

    Bata India shares closed at 1,532.15 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.98% returns over the last 6 months and -13.10% over the last 12 months.

    Bata India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations778.59900.21665.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations778.59900.21665.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.6840.0470.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods320.57202.24385.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-61.42164.84-173.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.94102.8995.22
    Depreciation76.5075.3671.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses168.76184.09125.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.57130.7490.39
    Other Income9.947.5918.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.50138.33109.14
    Interest27.2128.5824.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.30109.7684.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax88.30109.7684.60
    Tax22.6726.5721.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.6283.1962.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.6283.1962.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.6283.1962.96
    Equity Share Capital64.2664.2664.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.116.474.90
    Diluted EPS5.116.474.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.116.474.90
    Diluted EPS5.116.474.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

