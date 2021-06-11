Bata India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 589.91 crore, down 4.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.91 crore in March 2021 down 4.94% from Rs. 620.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.47 crore in March 2021 down 23.26% from Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.51 crore in March 2021 down 19.3% from Rs. 156.76 crore in March 2020.

Bata India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.99 in March 2020.

Bata India shares closed at 1,632.10 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.87% returns over the last 6 months and 17.32% over the last 12 months.