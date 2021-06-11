MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bata India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 589.91 crore, down 4.94% Y-o-Y

June 11, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bata India are:

Net Sales at Rs 589.91 crore in March 2021 down 4.94% from Rs. 620.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.47 crore in March 2021 down 23.26% from Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.51 crore in March 2021 down 19.3% from Rs. 156.76 crore in March 2020.

Bata India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.99 in March 2020.

Close

Bata India shares closed at 1,632.10 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.87% returns over the last 6 months and 17.32% over the last 12 months.

Bata India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations589.91615.63620.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations589.91615.63620.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.3967.4696.76
Purchase of Traded Goods239.2382.35287.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.08148.19-128.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost91.3381.0891.90
Depreciation61.9765.2471.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses109.76118.77133.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.1652.5468.23
Other Income14.3813.2217.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.5465.7585.31
Interest24.1625.0227.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.3840.7458.19
Exceptional Items---4.61--
P/L Before Tax40.3836.1358.19
Tax10.919.7119.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.4726.4238.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.4726.4238.41
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.4726.4238.41
Equity Share Capital64.2664.2664.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.292.062.99
Diluted EPS2.292.062.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.292.062.99
Diluted EPS2.292.062.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bata India #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results
first published: Jun 11, 2021 12:05 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey