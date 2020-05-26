App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bata India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 620.57 crore, down 8.77% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bata India are:

Net Sales at Rs 620.57 crore in March 2020 down 8.77% from Rs. 680.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2020 down 56.68% from Rs. 88.67 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.76 crore in March 2020 up 27.59% from Rs. 122.86 crore in March 2019.

Bata India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.90 in March 2019.

Bata India shares closed at 1,274.70 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.40% returns over the last 6 months and -7.95% over the last 12 months.

Bata India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations620.57830.82680.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations620.57830.82680.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials96.7649.3369.62
Purchase of Traded Goods287.50173.52317.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-128.64103.56-95.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost91.9097.4784.88
Depreciation71.4576.4616.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses133.37143.18208.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.23187.3178.36
Other Income17.0817.0227.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.31204.33106.22
Interest27.1228.500.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.19175.83105.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax58.19175.83105.64
Tax19.7857.5616.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.41118.2788.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.41118.2788.67
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.41118.2788.67
Equity Share Capital64.2664.2664.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.999.206.90
Diluted EPS2.999.206.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.999.206.90
Diluted EPS2.999.206.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Bata India #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

Americans make low-key Memorial Day tributes, coronavirus overshadowing events

Americans make low-key Memorial Day tributes, coronavirus overshadowing events

most popular

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.