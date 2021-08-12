Bata India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 267.05 crore, up 97.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.05 crore in June 2021 up 97.7% from Rs. 135.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.48 crore in June 2021 up 31.13% from Rs. 100.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.31 crore in June 2021 up 42.9% from Rs. 33.82 crore in June 2020.

Bata India shares closed at 1,666.15 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.79% returns over the last 6 months and 35.51% over the last 12 months.