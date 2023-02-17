Bata India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 900.21 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 900.21 crore in December 2022 up 7% from Rs. 841.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.19 crore in December 2022 up 15.03% from Rs. 72.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.69 crore in December 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 182.15 crore in December 2021.