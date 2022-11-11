English
    BASF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,581.99 crore, up 5.18% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BASF India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,581.99 crore in September 2022 up 5.18% from Rs. 3,405.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.11 crore in September 2022 down 17.64% from Rs. 137.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.74 crore in September 2022 down 14.87% from Rs. 232.28 crore in September 2021.

    BASF EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 31.70 in September 2021.

    BASF shares closed at 2,655.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.50% returns over the last 6 months and -12.48% over the last 12 months.

    BASF India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,581.993,887.793,405.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,581.993,887.793,405.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,252.561,297.271,052.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,645.882,170.151,872.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks126.11-271.64-97.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.4088.2289.30
    Depreciation45.1144.5742.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses275.31293.14259.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.62266.08186.17
    Other Income10.013.293.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax152.63269.37189.29
    Interest3.665.236.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax148.97264.14183.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax148.97264.14183.19
    Tax35.8667.3945.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.11196.75137.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.11196.75137.34
    Equity Share Capital43.2943.2943.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.1045.5031.70
    Diluted EPS26.1045.5031.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.1045.5031.70
    Diluted EPS26.1045.5031.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm