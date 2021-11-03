BASF Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,405.49 crore, up 42.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,405.49 crore in September 2021 up 42.14% from Rs. 2,395.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.34 crore in September 2021 down 66.58% from Rs. 410.98 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.28 crore in September 2021 up 44.89% from Rs. 160.31 crore in September 2020.

BASF EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 94.90 in September 2020.

BASF shares closed at 3,202.45 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.28% returns over the last 6 months and 139.19% over the last 12 months.