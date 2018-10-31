BASF Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,675.57 crore, up 15.15% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,675.57 crore in September 2018 up 15.15% from Rs. 1,455.14 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.38 crore in September 2018 down 94.58% from Rs. 172.91 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.15 crore in September 2018 down 39.06% from Rs. 116.75 crore in September 2017.

BASF EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.50 in September 2017.

BASF shares closed at 1,656.00 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.51% returns over the last 6 months and -3.16% over the last 12 months.