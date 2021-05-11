BASF Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,805.58 crore, up 51.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,805.58 crore in March 2021 up 51.77% from Rs. 1,848.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.81 crore in March 2021 up 38.25% from Rs. 40.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.51 crore in March 2021 up 154.36% from Rs. 87.87 crore in March 2020.

BASF EPS has increased to Rs. 12.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.30 in March 2020.

BASF shares closed at 2,480.45 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.89% returns over the last 6 months and 146.91% over the last 12 months.