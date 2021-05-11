MARKET NEWS

BASF Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,805.58 crore, up 51.77% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BASF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,805.58 crore in March 2021 up 51.77% from Rs. 1,848.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.81 crore in March 2021 up 38.25% from Rs. 40.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.51 crore in March 2021 up 154.36% from Rs. 87.87 crore in March 2020.

BASF EPS has increased to Rs. 12.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.30 in March 2020.

BASF shares closed at 2,480.45 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.89% returns over the last 6 months and 146.91% over the last 12 months.

BASF India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,798.652,424.351,848.59
Other Operating Income6.93----
Total Income From Operations2,805.582,424.351,848.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials923.27577.66589.46
Purchase of Traded Goods1,566.481,468.931,160.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-247.50-102.24-261.71
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost101.8563.8587.86
Depreciation42.4441.9342.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses242.19184.81197.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.85189.4133.35
Other Income4.224.8412.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.07194.2545.43
Interest10.466.2515.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax170.61188.0029.51
Exceptional Items-21.52---0.30
P/L Before Tax149.09188.0029.21
Tax93.2878.93-11.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.81109.0740.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.81109.0740.37
Equity Share Capital43.2943.2943.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.9025.209.30
Diluted EPS12.9025.209.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.9025.209.30
Diluted EPS12.9025.209.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BASF #BASF India #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 08:33 pm

