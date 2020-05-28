BASF Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,848.59 crore, up 40.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,848.59 crore in March 2020 up 40.26% from Rs. 1,318.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.37 crore in March 2020 down 53.21% from Rs. 86.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.87 crore in March 2020 up 409.39% from Rs. 17.25 crore in March 2019.

BASF EPS has increased to Rs. 9.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.10 in March 2019.

BASF shares closed at 1,111.75 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.37% returns over the last 6 months and -18.05% over the last 12 months.