BASF Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,012.92 crore, up 70.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,012.92 crore in June 2021 up 70.25% from Rs. 1,769.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.28 crore in June 2021 up 776.78% from Rs. 29.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.25 crore in June 2021 up 1606.93% from Rs. 17.18 crore in June 2020.

BASF EPS has increased to Rs. 45.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.70 in June 2020.

BASF shares closed at 3,669.90 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 116.76% returns over the last 6 months and 183.76% over the last 12 months.