BASF Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,012.92 crore, up 70.25% Y-o-Y

August 10, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BASF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,012.92 crore in June 2021 up 70.25% from Rs. 1,769.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.28 crore in June 2021 up 776.78% from Rs. 29.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.25 crore in June 2021 up 1606.93% from Rs. 17.18 crore in June 2020.

BASF EPS has increased to Rs. 45.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.70 in June 2020.

Close

BASF shares closed at 3,669.90 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 116.76% returns over the last 6 months and 183.76% over the last 12 months.

BASF India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,012.922,798.651,769.70
Other Operating Income--6.93--
Total Income From Operations3,012.922,805.581,769.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials956.06923.27483.57
Purchase of Traded Goods1,559.881,566.48997.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-54.36-247.5029.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost92.23101.8595.60
Depreciation41.6742.4442.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses169.23242.19148.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax248.21176.85-27.54
Other Income3.374.221.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax251.58181.07-25.56
Interest3.1410.4612.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax248.44170.61-37.80
Exceptional Items---21.52--
P/L Before Tax248.44149.09-37.80
Tax51.1693.28-8.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities197.2855.81-29.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period197.2855.81-29.15
Equity Share Capital43.2943.2943.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS45.6012.90-6.70
Diluted EPS45.6012.90-6.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS45.6012.90-6.70
Diluted EPS45.6012.90-6.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #BASF #BASF India #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2021 09:44 am

