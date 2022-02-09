BASF Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,291.76 crore, up 35.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,291.76 crore in December 2021 up 35.78% from Rs. 2,424.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.37 crore in December 2021 up 1.19% from Rs. 109.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.80 crore in December 2021 down 22.18% from Rs. 236.18 crore in December 2020.

BASF EPS has increased to Rs. 25.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 25.20 in December 2020.

BASF shares closed at 3,151.45 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.13% returns over the last 6 months and 86.14% over the last 12 months.