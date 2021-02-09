BASF Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,424.35 crore, up 20.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,424.35 crore in December 2020 up 20.35% from Rs. 2,014.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.07 crore in December 2020 up 436.84% from Rs. 32.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.18 crore in December 2020 up 447.35% from Rs. 43.15 crore in December 2019.

BASF EPS has increased to Rs. 25.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.60 in December 2019.

BASF shares closed at 1,639.30 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.75% returns over the last 6 months and 65.62% over the last 12 months.