BASF Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,404.99 crore, up 9.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BASF India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,404.99 crore in December 2018 up 9.87% from Rs. 1,278.74 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.37 crore in December 2018 down 654.48% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2018 down 109.73% from Rs. 71.76 crore in December 2017.
BASF shares closed at 1,523.35 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.87% returns over the last 6 months and -30.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|BASF India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,398.18
|1,669.37
|1,269.00
|Other Operating Income
|6.81
|6.20
|9.74
|Total Income From Operations
|1,404.99
|1,675.57
|1,278.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|803.34
|953.42
|640.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|282.98
|279.59
|263.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.45
|53.34
|4.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|97.32
|92.82
|88.03
|Depreciation
|37.33
|37.01
|37.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|226.75
|228.19
|213.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.18
|31.20
|30.80
|Other Income
|4.87
|2.94
|3.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.31
|34.14
|34.65
|Interest
|18.94
|22.26
|21.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-63.25
|11.88
|13.60
|Exceptional Items
|5.57
|--
|7.82
|P/L Before Tax
|-57.68
|11.88
|21.42
|Tax
|-19.31
|2.50
|14.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.37
|9.38
|6.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.37
|9.38
|6.92
|Equity Share Capital
|43.29
|43.29
|43.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.70
|2.20
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-9.70
|2.20
|1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.90
|2.20
|1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-8.90
|2.20
|1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited