BASF Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,404.99 crore, up 9.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,404.99 crore in December 2018 up 9.87% from Rs. 1,278.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.37 crore in December 2018 down 654.48% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2018 down 109.73% from Rs. 71.76 crore in December 2017.

BASF shares closed at 1,523.35 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.87% returns over the last 6 months and -30.78% over the last 12 months.