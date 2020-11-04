172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|basf-india-registers-q2-net-profit-at-rs-412-8-crore-6067631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

BASF India registers Q2 net profit at Rs 412.8 crore

Total income for the September quarter increased to Rs 2,462.8 crore from Rs 2,080.5 in the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Chemical maker BASF India on November 4 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 412.8 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, mainly due to profit made on sale of construction chemicals business.

Otherwise, its net profit stood at Rs 2.32 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Total income for the September quarter increased to Rs 2,462.8 crore from Rs 2,080.5 in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 2,351.4 crore as against Rs 2,066.5 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's overall income on a consolidated basis rose significantly in Q2 mainly because of a profit of Rs 465.19 crore from the sale of its construction chemicals business Master Builders Solutions India Pvt.

Close
The company's shares rose 2.12 percent to settle at Rs 1,350.75 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #BASF India #Business #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.