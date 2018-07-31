App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BASF India Q1 profit jumps 35-fold on strong operational performance in agri solutions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Chemical solutions company BASF India started off the financial year 2018-19 on a strong note as profit grew nearly 35-fold year-on-year, driven by strong operational performance in agricultural solutions and performance products.

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 24.4 crore compared to Rs 0.7 crore in same period last year.

Revenue grew by 7.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,627 crore for the quarter ended June, led by agricultural solutions and chemicals segments.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) surged 34.9 percent to Rs 94.4 crore and margin expanded 120 basis points to 5.8 percent compared to year-ago.

The stock price closed at Rs 1,938.00, up Rs 171.45, or 9.71 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #BASF India #Results

