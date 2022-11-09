 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Basant Agro Tec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.66 crore, up 50.46% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Basant Agro Tech (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.66 crore in September 2022 up 50.46% from Rs. 76.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2022 up 30.51% from Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in September 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2021.

Basant Agro Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

Basant Agro Tec shares closed at 20.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 65.48% over the last 12 months.

Basant Agro Tech (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.66 201.28 76.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.66 201.28 76.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.88 85.43 63.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.46 52.83 7.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.48 20.47 -18.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.99 3.93 3.49
Depreciation 1.60 1.31 1.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.05 28.58 16.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.21 8.72 3.72
Other Income 0.33 0.04 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.54 8.76 3.80
Interest 2.31 2.40 1.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.23 6.36 2.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.23 6.36 2.41
Tax 0.45 0.57 0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.78 5.79 2.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.78 5.79 2.13
Equity Share Capital 9.06 9.06 9.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.64 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.64 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.64 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.64 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Basant Agro Tec #Basant Agro Tech (India) #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.