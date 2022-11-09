English
    Basant Agro Tec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.66 crore, up 50.46% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Basant Agro Tech (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.66 crore in September 2022 up 50.46% from Rs. 76.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2022 up 30.51% from Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in September 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2021.

    Basant Agro Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

    Basant Agro Tec shares closed at 20.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 65.48% over the last 12 months.

    Basant Agro Tech (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.66201.2876.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.66201.2876.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.8885.4363.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.4652.837.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.4820.47-18.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.993.933.49
    Depreciation1.601.311.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.0528.5816.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.218.723.72
    Other Income0.330.040.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.548.763.80
    Interest2.312.401.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.236.362.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.236.362.41
    Tax0.450.570.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.785.792.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.785.792.13
    Equity Share Capital9.069.069.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.640.24
    Diluted EPS0.310.640.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.640.24
    Diluted EPS0.310.640.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
