Basant Agro Tec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.66 crore, up 50.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.66 crore in September 2022 up 50.46% from Rs. 76.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2022 up 30.51% from Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in September 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2021.

Basant Agro Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

Basant Agro Tec shares closed at 20.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 65.48% over the last 12 months.