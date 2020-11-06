Basant Agro Tec Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.06 crore, up 7.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.06 crore in September 2020 up 7.32% from Rs. 62.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2020 up 26.57% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2020 down 24.68% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2019.

Basant Agro Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2019.

Basant Agro Tec shares closed at 5.07 on November 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 69.57% returns over the last 6 months and 49.12% over the last 12 months.